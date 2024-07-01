Fort Collins Foxes and U.S. Military Wardogs play baseball to give a boost to Colorado veterans

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (KCNC) — The Fort Collins Foxes, a Northern Colorado baseball team, dedicated one of their home games to local veterans by playing against a team of military members. A traveling team known as the U.S. Military Wardogs arrived in Fort Collins on Sunday for a game against the Foxes, a game which helped support veterans in the region.

“We take active duty service members and veterans, we barnstorm the country and we try and raise funds for veterans dealing with PTSD, service-related issues as well as honor the fallen soldiers and their families,” said Bruce Jazwinski, CEO of the Wardogs.

Jazwinski created the Wardogs as a way to bring active-duty military members and veterans together to enjoy baseball while also supporting a great cause: the team helps raise money for local veterans in need during their time playing games throughout the United States.

“Through every single war we are looking at the community to support us. This is our one chance to come back and say thank you to veterans in the community and to say thank you to the community that has served and given us so much,” Jazwinski said.

Members of the Wardogs come from military installations as far as Germany and Bahrain, though most come from around the United States mainland.

On Sunday night the Wardogs donated $10,000 to the Freedom Service Dogs organization out of Colorado. The organization helps pair veterans and others with trained service dogs.

“They can provide comfort, they can help break up night terrors or stress symptoms,” said Allison Vote, a member of the Freedom Service Dogs team.

The donation from the Wardogs will help the organization either place a service dog with a veteran or help supply a dog that has already been placed with the services they need.

“They help provide food, medical attention anything like that that the dog may need, as well as training. It can take up to two years to train these dogs start to finish,” Vote said.

The team also partnered with the Fort Collins Foxes to honor families of fallen heroes during the game in Fort Collins City Park.

Jazwinski said he was happy to know his organization is helping to bring gratitude to service members while also giving current soldiers an outlet for fun.

“Entertainment with baseball, it gives our active-duty guys something to look forward to, and it allows us to raise that platform to get these service dogs for members who are waiting five or 10 years to get something to help them, so to do this is huge,” Jazwinski said. “If veterans feel like they have reached out to someone, they aren’t alone, then mission accomplished.”

