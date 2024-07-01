Diver drowns attempting to recover sunken machinery

By Riley Moser

CRANE LAKE, Minnesota (WCCO) — An investigation is underway after a 50-year-old man died early Sunday afternoon while scuba diving in a northern Minnesota lake.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the man had been assisting a group of people in recovering a piece of sunken machinery in approximately 70 feet of water at Crane Lake.

The diver had failed to resurface after spending a “period of time” underwater, authorities say. Those on the scene began rescue efforts before first responders arrived to help.

The man was pulled to the shore and pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the man had been trained as a scuba diver but was not affiliated with any recovery or salvage company.

The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

