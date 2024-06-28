Retired couple traveling across America to eat at different Texas Roadhouse restaurants

By Matthew Keck

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A retired Virginia couple is traveling across America to enjoy their golden years, but they’re also showing their love for a Louisville-based restaurant.

Mike and Judy McNamara got their first taste of Texas Roadhouse while visiting family in Tennessee.

Since 2003, the couple has made it a point to eat at one wherever they travel.

So far, the McNamara’s have visited 228 different locations, with the most recent in Nebraska.

“Obviously, it’s the food — that’s why you come — but it’s become as much now about talking to the people. It’s unbelievable how many Texas Roadhouses you’ll go to, and you’ll meet someone you’ve seen before, or they’ll know the people who worked at the last one you’ve come from or the one you’re going to, so it’s a huge family they have,” Mike said.

Mike says he prefers the sirloin, pork chop, or chicken critters, while Judy is more versatile with her options.

