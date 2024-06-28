Lightning fires burn over 20,000 acres

By Cooper McCauley

GLENS FERRY, Idaho (KIVI) — The Bureau of Land Management responded to multiple lightning fires on Wednesday, June 26 south of Glens Ferry, the largest of which is still active and burned over 20,000 acres.

Significant progress has been made on two of the fires in the area already. The 1.7 acre Lily Grade Fire has been controlled, and the 5,300 acre Soldier Fire is listed as contained at this point.

The Coonskin Fire however, remains active and uncontained after scorching 20,000 acres west of Twin Falls.

After working to fight the largest of the fires through the night, BLM confirmed that additional firefighters would be arriving to continue containment efforts in the area.

