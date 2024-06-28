Bacteria warning issued for 18 beaches in Los Angeles County

By Amy Maetzold

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at 18 area beaches due to high bacteria warnings on Thursday, June 27.

The warning covers the following beaches:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (near Will Rogers Tower 18, 100 yards up and down the coast from the creek) Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon) Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area) Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms) Santa Monica Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier) Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek) Malibu Pier (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier) Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area) Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach (entire swim area) Dockweiler State Beach (Westchester Storm Drain, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain) Santa Monica Beach (Pico-Kenter storm drain, Santa Monica South Tower 20, 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain) Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (entire swim area) Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach (entire swim area) Puerco Beach (Marie Canyon Storm Drain, 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps) Carbon Canyon Beach (Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain, entire swim area) Topanga County Beach (Castlerock Storm Drain, entire swim area) Latigo Shore Drive in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps) Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier) Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662.

A map of impacted locations and more information can be found here.

Heal the Bay also releases a beach report card each week where over 700 beaches along the coast are graded A to F based on the bacteria levels found in the water.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.