8-year-old dies in hot car death, mother facing involuntary manslaughter charge, officers say

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WXII) — An 8-year-old has died after being found inside a hot car in Charlotte, according to officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Wednesday, June 26, around 6:30 p.m., officers with the CMPD’s Freed Division responded to a call in the 4100 block of Wilkinson Boulevard. When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old female in critical condition.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and began investigating.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the girl was left in the car in hot weather conditions and had a medical emergency.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the victim’s mother, Ashlee Stallings, 36, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse by willful act causing serious injury.

Stallings is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

