7-year-old boy needs a bone marrow transplant to save his life

CHESAPEAKE, Virgina (WTKR) — 7-year-old Cayden Addison’s family has been searching for a bone marrow donor for over a year. Cayden is in need of a bone marrow transplant to save his life.

“We are still desperately searching for a bone marrow donor,” Courtney Addison, Cayden’s mom said.

News 3 first met Cayden mom, Courtney Addison in January, just before a match was found for Cayden. They thought their prayers had been answered.

“Unfortunately the doctor said that the donor is no longer on the registry. He doesn’t know what happened,” Addison said.

Cayden was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020. It’s a blood cancer that forms in the bone marrow.

“Right now at this point, we’ve tried different types of therapies to try to get rid of the leukemia. Unfortunately has not been successful. Right now, a bone barrow transplant is our top option,” Addison said.

Addison says her son has remained strong through it all.

“He is still taking chemo therapy every single day,” Addison said.

This Saturday, June 29th from 11am to 6pm at the scope arena, there will be a bone marrow donor event during the Vegan & Wellness Heath Expo to help find Cayden a match.

“We are determined to find a match for Cayden. Even if you’re not a math for Cayden, you could be a match for someone. So why not come get swaved and see if you match to help someone else,” Tree Kelty, the expo’s curator said.

To see if you’re a match for Cayden, all you have to do is a mouth swab at Saturday’s donor match event.

