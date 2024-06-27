Illegal fireworks destroy port-a-potty and garbage can in Johnston parks

By Beau Bowman

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) — Johnston Police say fireworks damaged property in two city parks over the weekend.

Johnston Parks and Recreation employees found firework residue inside a port-a-potty at Pointe Vista Park. The walls of the structure have holes, opened up by the fireworks.

And across town, at Dewey Park, there was a similar sight in a trash can — its protective wooden panels were blown out by the explosives.

Johnston is one of the nine metro cities that don’t allow fireworks, alongside Altoona, Ames, Clive, Des Moines, Pleasant Hill, Urbandale, West Des Moines and Windsor Heights.

Johnston Police Sgt. Zach Grandon says despite their ordinance, they still see people shoot fireworks near the Fourth of July, which could result in a $500 fine. But if they cause property damage, the charges could be more severe.

“You’re not allowed to shoot off fireworks here in Johnston,” Grandon said. “You run the risk of damaging property, and when you damage property that is not yours, that’s criminal mischief, that destruction of other people’s property, whether it’s the city’s or private property.”

While the police department is still looking for the people who set off the fireworks and damaged city property, the city of Johnston says extra cameras will be installed near parks to deter this from happening again.

Police say parks and secluded trails can be popular spots for those trying to put on a light show, but they’ll be monitored closely by officers as well.

“It’s illegal here in town, so obviously we’re going to make that extra concerted effort, especially around the Fourth of July, to combat some of that and take calls, so step up patrol and that sort of stuff,” Grandon said.

Police ask that if you have a fireworks complaint, do not call 911, but reach out to officers on the non-emergency line at 515-278-2345.

