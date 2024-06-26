Teen struck by lightning graduates high school

By Julie Salomone

Click here for updates on this story

SARASOTA, Florida (WFTS) — A Texas teen who was struck by lightning on Siesta Key Beach nearly four years ago has graduated from high school.

Jacob Brewer was visiting Florida from Fort Worth, Texas, in July of 2020. His family noticed the sky turning dark, so they decided to leave the beach.

Seconds later, Jacob was struck by lightning and suffered cardiac arrest.

“The lightning entered his chest, traveled down his spinal cord, and into the nerves into his legs. The lightning was so hot and so damaging it just fried those nerves,” said Jacob’s mother, Barbara Brewer.

People, including a DEA agent from out of town, rushed over to help and performed CPR.

“They did CPR on Jacob for over ten minutes on that beach in the middle of a storm with lightning flashing all around us,” said Barbara.

Nearly four years later, Jacob graduated from high school. He gave a speech to his classmates as the Salutatorian.

“I have ever-increasing movement in my legs and a high school diploma, two things I once thought I would never have,” said Jacob during his speech. “I’m sure many of you graduates were also once in a dark place. Perhaps these challenges we face is God leading us into a direction so that we may help someone else who is struggling in the face of adversity. As I wish to do in the future with my studies.”

Jacob thanked his parents, siblings, and friends who have been by his side. He also has an appreciation for so many others, including the men who performed CPR on him and the physical therapists who worked with him.

“My friends who always give me a good laugh who don’t care that I’m in a wheelchair. The physical therapists who gave it their all to help my condition. The kind people who assisted our endeavors financially and with their prayers, and the men who saved my life by performing CPR on me the day I was struck, and the paramedics who never gave up trying to start my heart again,” said Jacob during his graduation speech.

Jacob hopes to help others with spinal injuries.

“I mean, I do hope my legs heal over time and I could eventually walk again. I think I also want to help other people walk again in the future. That’s what I want to do in the future with my studies,” said Jacob.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.