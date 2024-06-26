Second former juvenile detention employee charged with sex crimes

By Jennifer Maupin , Erin Christy

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A second former detention officer at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice is facing charges involving sex abuse against minors.

This comes amid a civil rights lawsuit against multiple staff and public officials tied to the center.

Dquan Doyle is charged with sexual battery, indecent exposure, causing/aiding/abetting minor in a drug crime, and possession of contraband in jail. According to court documents, the latest allegations came up during an interview with a juvenile in custody about previous allegations against Doyle for bringing contraband into the center.

Doyle allegedly grabbed the juvenile inappropriately and provided nicotine and cannabis for several inmates.

On July 28, 2023, several inmates got sick.

“The residents were vomiting, lethargic, and their eyes were glazed over,” the affidavit said.

Previous coverage >>> Lawsuit alleges pervasive child sex abuse at Tulsa Co. Juvenile Detention Center

Since there were several inmates from different units that didn’t have contact with each other, it was decided to drug test them.

Of the 17 residents tested, 12 of them tested positive for THC, the affidavit said.

Residents told investigators that Doyle would bring in cannabis vape pens in a bible and have residents’ families Cash App him for the products, the affidavit said.

However, a review of data from Cash App didn’t reveal any transactions that indicated Doyle was receiving payments for the contraband.

Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice released a statement here about the additional charges.

Doyle is also named in the civil rights lawsuit that alleges he sexually assaulted and abused multiple kids in the detention center.

A warrant is out for Doyle’s arrest.

Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Officer Jonathan Hines was charged with human trafficking, possessing a cell phone in jail, and destroying evidence in April.

In May, more charges were brought against Hines.

Hines is due in court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing. 2 News will have crews at the courthouse.

