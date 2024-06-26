Republican leader said she’d ‘lynch’ county’s top election official

By Melissa Blasius

MARICOPA COUNTY, Arizona (KNXV) — A top Maricopa County Republican leader tells ABC15 she doesn’t condone violence after she was caught on camera talking about wanting to “lynch” Maricopa County’s top election official.

Shelby Busch is the first vice chair of the Maricopa County Republican Committee. A video posted to social media shows her in front of a crowd talking about “unity” and expressing her support for a candidate with “Christian values.”

Busch then brings up current Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who is running for reelection.

“If Stephen Richer walked in this room, I would lynch him,” Busch said.

Richer, who is Jewish, is also a Republican. He told ABC15 he took the comments as a threat.

He said he received frequent threats since taking office in 2021, but this time he outed the comments on his own X account.

“It’s especially impactful when it’s people you know rather than an anonymous commenter online when it’s people in ostensibly positions of leadership who can influence others,” Richer said.

The Anti-Defamation League, in an X post, described Busch’s comments as “Jew-hatred” and called for her to retract and apologize.

Busch told ABC15 by phone Tuesday that the comment was “in jest” and not a threat. She said she meant the comment as a “political lynching in modern-day terms of breaking down your enemy” and not as a physical death.

Busch also said she does not condone violence.

“I think this is important that this is condemned,” Richer said. “It should not be seen as OK.”

Richer said Busch’s comments do not deter him from wanting to serve another term as county recorder. He faces two challengers, State Rep. Justin Heap and retired IT professional Don Hiatt, in the Republican primary election next month.

