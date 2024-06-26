Participants in street takeovers could face fines up to $4,000, felony charges: Miami-Dade Police

By Hunter Geisel

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — New changes are coming to the law surrounding “street takeovers” starting next month, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced Wednesday.

Starting July 1, the following changes will be made to the law surrounding street takeovers:

If you participate in a street takeover involving 10 or more cars (also known as a “coordinated street takeover”), you will be charged with a felony and fined between $2,500 to $4,000. If you obstruct a police or fire vehicle responding to an emergency while racing, taking over a street or stunt driving, you will be charged with a felony and your driver’s license will be revoked for four years for any second or subsequent violation. Police can seize your vehicle for forfeiture when the violation is a felony and your license will be revoked for two years. Spectators will be charged with non-criminal traffic infractions and fined $400. Any car used in a misdemeanor violation can be impounded for 30 business days, whether or not the person arrested is the registered owner of the vehicle. MDPD said in a post shared on X that the safety of county residents and visitors is its “top priority” because not only are street takeovers illegal, but they are also dangerous.

“We will have a [zero] tolerance approach to this reckless behavior and disregard for public safety!” the agency added. “We will continue to find those responsible and arrest those involved.”

Street or “intersection” takeovers — gatherings where car enthusiasts engage in disruptive and dangerous driving activities on public roads — have caused havoc across South Florida in recent memory.

In April, a bicyclist was killed after a man crashed into him while fleeing from deputies following a Broward County street takeover.

Meanwhile, six people were arrested over New Year’s Weekend as part of MDPD’s crackdown on intersection takeovers and the agency also arrested the “main organizer” of these takeovers and drag races the month before.

In August 2023, a man was arrested for attempted murder following a shooting at a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection takeover where three people were injured. Five months before, three men were arrested and several cars were seized during BSO’s efforts to crack down on street takeovers.

