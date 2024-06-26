Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of 17-year-old cousin

By Kenny Darr

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — It was certainly an emotional afternoon at the Pima County Superior Courthouse for family members of Sofia Hurtado, the 17-year-old girl whose life was tragically cut short in 2020.

Gerardo Barraza-Salinas will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2020 killing of his cousin, Sofia in March of 2020. The judge handed down the sentencing on one count of first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealment of a body.

An emotional Cecilia Hurtado, Sofia’s grieving mother, was the only person to deliver a victim impact statement ahead of sentencing for Salinas. She said she forgives him for the gruesome killing but lamented that she will never get her daughter back and that she “has no reason to live.”

Salinas was arrested in connection with Sofia’s disappearance and murder in March 2020 after he reported to police that the teen had run away. Sofia was living in Mexico with her mother but was staying with Salinas while visiting Tucson on spring break.

Detectives linked the gruesome crime back to Salinas after conducting a search warrant at his home and finding Sofia’s remains at several burial sites across town.

Salinas did not speak during sentencing, following the advice of his legal team.

