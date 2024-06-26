Man charged with allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from grandma

By Kristen Shill

EAU CLAIRE, Wisconsin (WQOW) — An Eau Claire man already in jail on drug charges is facing new charges Tuesday. This time for allegedly stealing more than $100,000 from his 92-year-old grandmother.

Evan Daniels is charged with theft with an increased penalty for an elder person.

According to the criminal complaint Daniels was living his grandmother and was supposed to be taking care of her. Family told police the victim had more than $300,000 in her accounts six months ago and now there was only about $75,000 left.

Calls from the jail recorded Daniels talking about the theft to his grandma, allegedly saying “If I am criminally charged for that, I deserve it.”

Daniels is due in court Friday.

