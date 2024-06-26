Farmers react to flood damage

By Evan Berg

CHATFIELD, Minnesota (KIMT) — On Tuesday, June 25, corn fields in Chatfield and Cummingsville, along Highway 30 are still recovering from the weekend flood.

Rod Nelson, a farmer who lives just outside of Chatfield, says 200 of his 800 acres are still submerged in water.

“It’s kind of an inconvenience, I hope we don’t see any more this week,” Nelson said.

Nelson says flooding hadn’t been too bad from the Root River in his area for the past 6 years, so it was quite the unwelcome surprise when it happened this year.

Nelson said he and his son were still in the process of clearing the debris and waiting for the water to recede more to assess the damage, but he suspected it wouldn’t be too bad in his own fields or his neighbors.

“It probably tipped the corn over a little where the current runs through it, but its not big enough it won’t come back,” Nelson said.

Nelson’s neighbor Kevin Hart, said a new bridge had been installed along Hwy 30 since the last major flood, with a taller arch, which may have helped keep the water from building up too much in the area.

