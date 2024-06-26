Disappearance of woman leads to arrest of elderly man but she remains missing

By Drakkar Francois

VILLE PLATTE, Louisiana (KADN) — Ville Platte police confirmed they’ve taken a person of interest into custody in connection with the disappearance of a Ville Platte woman.

Despite the arrest, there are still more questions than answers in this missing person’s case. There is an ongoing search for Keabreonna Doucet, 27, who is also known as “KeKe” after she disappeared on June 15.

Her last known location was a park in Ville Platte. On the day Doucet was last seen, she was on her way to pick up her daughter to go to a basketball game but never made it, according to her family.

“Her daughter called and, like I said, they were supposed to meet up and when her mom didn’t meet up with her, she got suspicious,” said Renee Griffith, Doucet’s family member. “She tried tracking her phone to see where her mom was at and her location did ping here at the park.”

The family believes she was forced into a pickup truck and taken on the morning of June 15 near their home.

“Point of location where they were supposed to meet up at, her daughter didn’t actually see her but her mom was in that location,” added Griffith.

Just days later, police arrested Jerry Lee Verrette, 75, for solicitation of prostitution and cops suspect he might be connected to Doucet’s disappearance. Verrette was arrested on Saturday, June 22. Bond has not been set.

“The community is small where before it was like everybody knew everybody, but this was my first time ever seeing this man,” explained Griffith.

Family members believe Doucet is still alive and are actively searching for her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.

All calls will remain anonymous.

