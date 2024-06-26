Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Ida M. Lewis Ashford of Anahuac, Texas

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Ida M. Lewis Ashford, born on October 12, 1930, in Double Bayou, Anahuac, Texas, was the second child of Mr. Robert Lewis and Mrs. Inez Lewis. Her passion for education and commitment to fostering learning in others left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered. Ida’s life was a testament to the power of education and the positive impact a dedicated teacher can have on their community.

Early Life and Education

Ida’s love for learning was evident from an early age. Growing up in Double Bayou, she was known for her keen intellect and unwavering determination. These qualities guided her as she pursued her own education, eventually leading her to a lifelong career in teaching.

A Career Dedicated to Education

Ida began her teaching career at Double Bayou School in her hometown, where she spent three formative years. Her influence quickly spread, and she soon moved on to the Crosby Independent School District (CISD) in Crosby, Texas. For 37 years, Ida prepared countless students for successful futures, instilling in them the same passion for learning that she held dear.

Even after her official retirement from full-time civil service with the State of Texas in 1995, Ida’s dedication to education did not wane. She continued to educate students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) and various charter schools for an additional 20 years. Her relentless commitment to nurturing young minds extended well into her later years, proving that her passion for teaching was truly lifelong.

Legacy and Impact

Ida’s legacy is best measured by the success and achievements of her students. She will forever be remembered and celebrated through the contributions they make to society. Her unique ability to inspire and motivate has left an enduring impact on the countless lives she touched. Ida was a special gift from God, whose influence as an educator and mentor will never be duplicated.

Faith and Inspiration

Ida drew strength and inspiration from her faith, often turning to the comforting words of the Bible. One of her favorite passages was Psalm 121:1-8, which reads, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?” This verse encapsulates Ida’s unwavering belief in seeking strength from above, a belief that guided her through life’s challenges and triumphs.

Conclusion

Ida M. Lewis Ashford’s dedication to education and her profound impact on her students’ lives will forever be cherished. Her life serves as a shining example of the difference one person can make through unwavering commitment and passion. As we remember and celebrate Ida’s remarkable journey, we are reminded of the transformative power of education and the enduring legacy of those who dedicate their lives to teaching.

Ida’s spirit will continue to live on through the accomplishments of her students and the lives they touch. She is survived by her loving family, friends, and the many students who benefited from her guidance and wisdom. Houston style Magazine readers, her legacy of love, dedication, and education will forever be a beacon of inspiration.

