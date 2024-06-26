Camp St. Vincent supports children battling homelessness through summer program

By Tara Lynch

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Summer is a time for kids to be kids, enjoying the outside, pools, and playgrounds. For children battling homelessness, these opportunities could be just out of reach, but one local organization is there to help bridge that gap.

Camp St. Vincent provides different enrichment opportunities for children battling homelessness across Baltimore City and Baltimore County, bridging the gap of academic learning loss over the summer while having summer fun.

“Trying to figure out where young people are when they come in and then try to create space for them to be enriched on a social emotional level,” Damien Poole, director of Camp St. Vincent, said.

The camp primarily serves children, ages 5-14, who are suffering homelessness. More than 150 campers participate in activities from mid-June to August. Programs include academic support in reading and math, sports programs, arts enrichment, swims in the pool and field trips around the area.

“This camp does an excellent job of just being a beacon in the city for kids who have those financial circumstances that don’t allow them to be able to have access,” Poole said. “Then, open doors for them, so they can see themselves in the future doing some of the things that we provide.”

High school students and other community members volunteer as assistants, and teachers on summer break participate as group leaders, facilitating activities.

“Becoming a role model, I’m taking on new responsibility for myself, and for the people around me. I think that’s like a challenge for me and I don’t mind it,” Sebastian Guerrero, a camp volunteer, said.

For campers, it’s about setting goals to reach new heights. Keeshawn Burton, 14, is heading to his freshman year of high school this year. His dream is to play college basketball at Ohio State University.

“I’m setting a goal. Like reach a point, like if I was climbing a mountain,” Burton said. “I’m trying to make it to the NBA.

Through the field trips during the week, camp organizers hope the participants can be exposed to new environments to explore opportunities for their future.

“Finding those kids who never get the light on in a positive way, and then shining that light bright enough to where they can see themselves,” Poole said.

Camp St. Vincent is accepting donations for different items, including snacks, bathing suits, and pool towels, so that the fun can continue all summer long.

To donate, you can drop off items to the 242 S. Patterson Park Ave. in Baltimore City. For online donations, they can be made on St. Vincent De Paul’s website or via the organization’s Amazon Wishlist.

