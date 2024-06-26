3 men held in detective’s murder could soon be released

By Kimberly Craig

DETROIT, Michigan (WXYZ) — Detroit police believe they have recovered the gun used to kill an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detective. That’s according to a source close to the case.

Brad Reckling was shot and killed on Saturday in the line of duty while searching for a stolen car. He was working undercover in the area of Park Grove and Schoenherr on Detroit’s east side.

That night, Detroit police set up a perimeter in the area and locked up three suspects.

What no one may have predicted is the possible release of the three suspects as the clock will soon run out on holding them without being charged.

But do they have enough to hold them?

“I heard the shots right outside my window. I was hoping they wouldn’t shoot through the window,” said Edward, who lives in the area. “I thought it was young drug dealers shooting at each other.”

The gunshots Edward heard were being fired at Reckling, who was following the vehicle that had been stolen out of Madison Heights.

Sources told 7 News Detroit that the three men locked up suspected in Reckling’s murder have each gotten lawyers up. If they haven’t been arraigned within 72 hours of their arrest, police have to release them.

“It sickens me. I understand that criminals have rights, but so do victim,” said Steve Dolunt, a retired Detroit assistant police chief. “And we’ve got a pregnant widow with three children.”

A spokesperson for the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says they have not received a warrant request.

But the first sign that gathering enough evidence for a warrant may be an issue came Monday afternoon when a press release sent out by Detroit police asked for help from the public.

“There must be some loose ends there,” Dolunt said. “And now there’s a $5,000 reward out for more information. So while they think these are the prime suspects, they need more to proceed to an arraignment and a preliminary examination, so I’m concerned.”

When the 72-hour clock expires Tuesday tonight, the three suspects will have to be released unless investigators are able to hold them on any unrelated charges.

“Just pray for the family because if these guys get out, the chances are if they had stolen guns and a stolen car… they’re going to commit another crime,” Dolunt said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP where you will remain anonymous.

You can also submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. If your tip moves the case forward, the tipster will receive a $5,000 reward. You must include case number 2406220359.

