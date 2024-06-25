Woman wins $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

By Ryan Jeltema

Click here for updates on this story

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Michigan (WJRT) — What appeared to be a $1,000 prize for a Tuscola County woman actually was $500,000.

The anonymous 68-year-old won the jackpot in the Michigan Lottery’s Luxury Cashword instant game with a ticket purchased at Ben’s Fresh Market on Church Street in Cass City.

The lucky winner said she plays Cashword games for years and the current game is among her favorites.

“I finished scratching the ticket and thought I revealed nine words for a $1,000 prize,” she said. “I showed my husband and he said: ‘If only you had one more word, you would have won $500,000.'”The lucky winner looked over the ticket again the following day and discovered a 10th word, which made her ticket a jackpot winner.

“I showed my husband, and we were both in shock,” she said. “I got in my car and drove straight to the Lottery office to have them look the ticket over and confirm my win.”

The winner plans to pay bills, invest, buy new furniture and save the rest of her big prize.

“Winning is such a relief and honestly, I’m still having a hard time believing this is real,” she said.

Michigan Lottery winners already have claimed $34 million worth of prizes from the Luxury Cashword instant game. More than $26 million worth of prizes remain, including another $500,000 jackpot.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.