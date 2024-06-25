Mother, daughter killed in Shelby County shooting; relative arrested

By Helena Arjona

SHELBY COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A second person has died following a shooting in Shelby County, and officials say the victims were mother and daughter.

According the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Pleasureville Road.

When officers arrived, they found a mother and daughter who had both been shot in the head.

The mother was identified by the coroner as Heather “Beth” Simmons and the daughter as Emily Hunt.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene and Hunt was taken to the hospital. She died on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Michael Hunt, 32, was arrested the night of the shooting and according to his arrest report, he lives at the location where it happened.

His report says he admitted to the shooting and told police he “had a job to take both females out.”

He is listed as Simmons’ son-in-law.

Michael Hunt was initially charged with murder and attempted murder. Police have not yet said whether his charges will be upgraded.

He is currently being held at the Shelbyville Detention Center.

Family of Beth and Emily released this statement to the media on Monday:

“We are grateful for the love and support that we have received from the community during this difficult time and ask for continued privacy. Once funeral arrangements have been made, a public service will be held to celebrate Beth and Emily.”

