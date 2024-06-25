Mercy San Juan Medical Center unveils new ambulance dedicated to NICU patients

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

CARMICHAEL, California (KCRA) — Dignity Health and Mercy San Juan Medical Center unveiled a new resource dedicated to helping the tiniest patients in Sacramento County.

The Carmichael medical center had a blessing ceremony on Monday for its new neonatal intensive care unit ambulance.

Hospital officials said having the dedicated rig and EMS crew will improve the availability and turnaround times for NICU transports.

“This is one of the highest levels of care that can be provided for neo-nates,” said Michael Korpiel, president and CEO of Mercy San Joaquin Medical Center. “It is unique to Mercy San Juan, and we remodeled the unit to be what it is, with that in mind.”

Officials said the NICU ambulance will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Many of the pick-ups are expected from more rural hospitals that aren’t equipped for advanced NICU care.

Mercy San Juan completed a $35 million expansion of its NICU in 2020, bringing the facility from 27 beds to 40.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.