Man shot after alleged altercation in parking lot outside bar early Monday morning

By Amsley Benes

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A person suffering from gunshot wounds walked into Nebraska Medicine overnight Tuesday.

Around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to The Turf Club, located near S 60th and Center streets, for a shots fired call, Omaha police said.

Security personnel told officers that they had kicked out a man, identified as 41-year-old Perry Stanfield, who was causing a disturbance, according to authorities.

Omaha police said Stanfield got into an altercation with two people in the parking lot, and swung at them. Security told officers that they could see a handgun in his waistband.

Stanfield then ran to his vehicle, and one of the people fired 8 to 10 shots with a firearm toward a blue Trailblazer as Stanfield was driving away, Omaha police said.

Investigators said the suspects fled on foot.

Around 1 a.m., officers received a walk-in shooting call at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, according to authorities.

Omaha police said Stanfield was uncooperative at the emergency room and denied being at The Turf Club.

The incident is still under investigation.

