Louisville man charged with dogfighting, accused of running a ring

By Helena Arjona

LOUISVILLE (WLKY) — A Louisville man was arrested, accused of running a dogfighting ring.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the investigation indicated that Kareem Garner, 47, had been running the ring for a long time.

Police said the investigation began after receiving an anonymous tip.

Police executed a search warrant at Garner’s house in the 1300 block of Lillian Avenue, where they found four “pit bull-type” dogs, two males and two females, in poor condition.

LMPD said the male dogs were tied up on log chains in leg-high mud, and the female dogs were living in feces-infested kennels. Some of the dogs also had heartworms.

Police also found supplements and medication typically used by dogfighters, along with weighted collars, scales, carpet mills, dogfighting paperwork, and spring poles, they said.

Garner was well known in the area for having the ring, police said.

The dogs were taken to Louisville Metro Animal Services, where they are being treated.

Garner was charged with four counts of dogfighting and four counts of cruelty to animals.

His mugshot was not available.

