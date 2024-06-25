Skip to Content
Lawsuit brought against Louisiana Ten Commandments law

Published 6:22 am

By Web staff

    BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (KTBS) — A multi-faith group of nine Louisiana families with children in public schools filed suit in federal court to block H.B. 71, a new state law requiring all public elementary, secondary, and postsecondary schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

The plaintiffs, who are Jewish, Christian, Unitarian Universalist, and non-religious assert the newly enacted statute violates longstanding U.S. Supreme Court precedent and the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment.

The complaint further alleges that H.B. 71 “substantially interferes with and burdens” parents’ First Amendment right to direct their children’s religious education and upbringing.

Shreveport attorney Royal Alexander gives his take on the lawsuit in an interview with KTBS 3.

