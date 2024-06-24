Firefighter’s son dies after blaze breaks out during training exercise, father confirms

By Hunter Geisel, Anna McAllister, Joe Gorchow

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — The man who died at the hospital following a blaze that broke out during a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training exercise was identified as the son of a firefighter.

Miami-Dade Police announced in a press release late Saturday night that Fabian Camero, 28, had succumbed to the injuries he suffered during the incident. MDPD stated that Camero was not an MDFR employee but whose father was an MDFR firefighter. Camero’s father confirmed his identity to CBS News Miami’s Anna McAllister.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Chief of Public Safety James Reyes released the following statements:

“I was deeply saddened to learn about an accident that took place during a training exercise with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel. I have asked our Chief of Public Safety to lead a full investigation into the events that took place yesterday along with a comprehensive review of protocols and practices – to ensure we do everything possible to prevent an incident like this in the future, to keep our firefighters and first responders safe.” — Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

“We are saddened to learn of an unfortunate accident at a training exercise that included Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel. We are working closely with the Miami-Dade Police Department to complete a full investigation to understand the chain of events and what must be addressed to ensure all trainings are as safe as possible. We will work with the Fire Chief to also complete a comprehensive audit of protocols and practices to ensure no incident like this happens in the future.” — Chief James Reyes

On Friday, MDFR training personnel, along with a group of international firefighters, were conducting a training exercise at 6596 NW 36th St. in Virginia Gardens. Around 10:41 a.m., MDFR units were called out to the location when a fire broke out in the building where the training took place.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a man who was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in extremely critical condition, where despite all life-saving efforts, he died.

MDPD’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the death investigation, while MDPD’s Arson detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

