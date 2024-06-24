90-year-old man was killed by his grandson, police say

By Alex Ortiz

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday and accused of killing his own grandfather in southwest suburban Hickory Hills.

Dean J. Faulk was charged with first-degree murder of his grandfather, Dean L. Faulk, 90, who was found dead in their Hickory Hills home on Friday, police said.

The suspect struck his grandfather multiple times in the head and neck with an axe, according to Cook County court documents.

While police did not say on Saturday where the Faulk residence was, on Friday, Hickory Hills police said they responded to the 8700 block of 81st Court for a report of a dead male victim. Police said there was a history of “domestic related incidents” at the home.

A person of interest had been taken into custody, police said Friday. On the next day, the younger Faulk was charged with first-degree murder.

The younger Faulk made his first court appearance on Sunday at the Cook County Courthouse on California Avenue in Chicago.

