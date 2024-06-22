Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders says he experienced “health scare” over Father’s Day weekend

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders revealed on Friday that he experienced a “health scare related to my heart” over Father’s Day weekend.

“It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being even when we are feeling fine,” Sanders said on X (formerly Twitter).

The 55-year-old said he will be prioritizing his health and well-being, as recommended by his doctors.

The Lions responded to the announcement on social media, saying, “Gell well soon, Barry.”

Sanders was selected third overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Lions, where played for 10 seasons before retiring in 1999. A 2023 documentary called “Bye Bye Barry” follows Sanders’ decision to retire despite being close to becoming the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

The former running back finished with 15,269 career rushing yards and 109 touchdowns. He was 1,457 yards from passing Walter Payton to become the NFL’s rushing king, a mark Emmitt Smith ended up breaking three years later.

Prior to joining the Lions, he was recruited by Oklahoma State University and won the Heisman Trophy in 1988.

In 2023, the Lions honored Sanders with an 8-foot statue outside of Ford Field. He also appeared at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, where he helped announce the team’s second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

