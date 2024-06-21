South Florida organization helping mothers and children in Haiti

By Taylor Hernandez

SAINT LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — Habitat For Children Ministries has been helping expecting mothers in Haiti via ‘mobile midwives’ for several years, but now they are days away from opening a brick-and-mortar facility of their own.

The Women and Children Medical Clinic is scheduled to open June 24. It will have a doctor, midwife, and office and scheduling secretary.

The organization is based in Port Saint Lucie and hopes to purchase 1000 backpacks and school supplies to distribute in September.

If you would like to help, send donations to Habitat For Children Ministries at 555 SW Cashmere Blvd, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986.

