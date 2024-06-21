Jury finds woman guilty of murder in death of her newborn baby

By WKBW Staff

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — A jury found an Amherst woman guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her newborn baby.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said 32-year-old Andee R. Wright was found guilty by the jury after about two hours of deliberation following a six-day trial. Wright was convicted of one of two counts of murder in the indictment.

According to the DA, on October 5, 2020, Wright gave birth to a 37-week-old male infant inside a bathroom at a home on Eggert Road in the Town of Tonawanda and did not call 911 for medical assistance for herself or the baby. The DA said Wright was found later that morning by her boyfriend who called 911. Wright was transported to the hospital and the newborn baby was found dead inside a garbage can in the basement by paramedics.

The district attorney’s office said the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the baby, who was born alive, died from a traumatic brain injury caused by blunt force.

“This is a disturbing case of a woman who concealed her pregnancy and killed her own newborn baby. While this was a challenging case, we were committed to obtaining justice in the death of Baby Boy Wright. The evidence showed that the baby was born alive and the jury agreed that defendant intentionally murdered of her own newborn son.”

– Acting Erie County DA Mike Keane

Wright is scheduled to be sentenced on September 9. She faces up to 25 years to life in prison and was held without bail pending sentence.

