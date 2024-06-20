Video shows man making antisemitic comments and spitting on Jewish man in Manhattan

By Lisa Rozner

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in finding a man seen on video making antisemitic remarks and spitting on a Jewish man.

The investigation comes after the New York attorney general and district attorneys across the state addressed the recent escalation of attacks on Jews in the city and pledged to prosecute all hate crimes.

Video from Sunday afternoon on Amsterdam Avenue near West 86th Street shows a man dressed in red yell “Free Palestine” and spit on a visibly Jewish man as he crosses the street.

The person who took the footage is also Jewish and wanted to speak out, but was too afraid to show her face out of fear of retaliation.

“This was such a random, unprovoked incident. It could happen to anybody,” she said.

Strangers are seen jumping in to protect the Jewish man, who the NYPD said is 74 and did not suffer any injuries.

The witness says moments prior to that video glass was thrown at the man.

The NYPD said the suspect is wanted for aggravated harassment and the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Data shows antisemitic hate crimes have increased 60% compared to this time last year.

“I don’t understand how people can have so much hate for someone they don’t even know,” the woman said. “This is happening all over. There’s a brazenness, for sure.”

Avi Posnick is the Northeast director of Stand With Us, a nonprofit that educates people on antisemitism.

“To think about what could have happened if there weren’t people who came to this man’s aid. There needs to be consequences for these actions,” Posnick said.

“I felt good in that that knowing there were a group of us confronting this man, but, still, I mean, that’s crazy,” the woman said.

She and other Jews that spoke to CBS New York said speaking up is one step everyone can take because New Yorkers are stronger together.

