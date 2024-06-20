Two veterans get free homes in Marshall

By Brittany Breeding

MARSHALL, Texas (KTBS) — Two veterans are being honored for the sacrifices they gave for their country. They’re being given homes for free.

There was a celebration in Marshall, Texas, Wednesday morning as one of the veterans got his home. Marine veteran Joseph Hammers and his two daughters were stunned when they saw it.

“Very overwhelming, very emotional,” said Hammers.

Hammers was selected for the home through the Building Homes for Heroes Program. It was donated by JPMorgan Chase.

“I always feel that there’s a more deserving person or a more deserving veteran out there. I really didn’t put myself on the slate as a person who’d be considered for something like this. Because there’s always going to be somebody who got it just that much harder,” said Hammers.

“Because they certainly provided for us. We’re all standing here today because veterans did what they’ve done,” said Rusty Smallwood with Building Homes for Heroes.

Hammers has served on deployments to Iraq, Korea, Malaysia and Japan. He’s now making the move from Denton, Texas, to be closer to his children.

“To be there, involved with my children’s life, it’s going to be, it’s going to be big,” said Hammers.

Thursday, Carlos Hechavarria, who served in the Army, will also get a free home in Marshall.

“It’s a huge gift for me, for my family. They changed my whole life completely right now,” said Hechavarria.

Building homes for Heroes is on track to give its 400th home by the end of the year.

