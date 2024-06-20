Suspect allegedly posing as food delivery driver accused of breaking into homes



Michele Gile

IRVINE, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Irvine police arrested a man who they claim posed as a delivery driver to break into homes and apartments on Wednesday.

Investigators claimed 37-year-old Marcus Allen Corner usually carried around a food bag to disguise himself before breaking into multiple residences and stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of valuables. Detectives from the Irvine Police Department are trying to determine if he is responsible for other burglaries in Southern California.

Corner, a Monrovia resident, was booked in Orange County Jail for multiple burglary charges with bail enhancements.

An Irvine man, who wished to stay anonymous, shared a video from his Ring Camera showing the accused burglar peaking out of the door of his condominium after he allegedly smashed a window to break in. Minutes later, the victim and the suspect passed each other in the hallway at Avenue 1 off Jamboree Road. The man said he assumed the guy carrying the brown bag was a food delivery person.

“Extremely scary. Definitely shaken. Never experienced anything like this,” the man said. “I think his M.O. is the whole brown bag in one hand, having the phone in the other, seeming like a resident or a food delivery person.”

One of the last victims found his home ransacked, with an engagement ring, wedding band and birthday gifts stolen.

In April, police claimed a security camera captured Corner looking under a doormat for a key to get inside an Irvine home, again with a bag in his hand.

“Definitely a unique set of circumstances with using that delivery appearance,” IPD spokesperson Kyle Oldoerp said. “It allowed him to knock on doors, look around on his phone as if he was lost. So, definitely helped him blend into the area.”

