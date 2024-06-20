Family of Tae Kwon Do black belts thwart attempted sexual assault

By Mycah Hatfield

Click here for updates on this story

KATY, Texas (KTRK) — A family is being hailed as heroes after stepping in to stop an attempted sexual assault at a neighboring business in Katy on Monday.

Han An, his sons, Simon and Christian, and his daughter Hannah showed up at their studio, Yong-In Tae Kwon Do, on Fry Road just before 4 p.m. They said they heard screams coming from the Cricket store next door. At first, they thought it was horseplay.

“We heard the second scream, which was a horror scream,” Simon remembered. “Very loud.”

The An family said they went inside the wireless store and opened the door to the back room to find a man on top of the young female employee.

“The girl was coming straight towards me and crying,” Hannah said.

Han said he had seen the suspect, 20-year-old Alex Robinson, outside of the store earlier in the day on a bike. Despite having trained in martial arts for years, the An family said they had never had to use their skills outside of the studio.

“It just happened so sudden,” Simon said. “I still don’t believe it right now.”

Han used his skills to subdue Robinson.

“My dad just grabbed his shirt, twisted it so he doesn’t move,” Simon said. “He pinned him in the corner, and that’s when he started assaulting my dad by biting him and scratching him.”

Ten minutes later, the An family said the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived and took Robinson into custody.

HCSO said Robinson is being charged with attempted sexual assault and for assaulting Han.

Despite being hailed as heroes, the An family said they do not believe they are.

“Not necessarily heroes,” Simon said. “We’re just doing what is right. A man is on top of a girl, trying to assault her. I mean, what’s the right thing to do? Take him off and hold him there until he gets arrested.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.