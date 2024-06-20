Driver arrested after police find over 2,000 pounds of marijuana

By Isabela Lund

Click here for updates on this story

SISKIYOU COUNTY, California (KDRV) — A 22-year-old man from Long Beach was arrested in Siskiyou County after police found over 2,000 pounds of marijuana.

According to a Facebook post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, police pulled over the man — Oscar Gilbert Segura — for speeding in a U-Haul. When the officer walked up to the vehicle, he smelled a “strong odor” of weed coming from the U-Haul.

“Segura was subsequently arrested for the transportation and possession of illegal marijuana for sale,” the post said. “In total, the Deputy uncovered 92 bags of marijuana, weighing 2,013 pounds.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.