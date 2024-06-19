Westchester County social worker dies after being beaten for mistakenly knocking on wrong door

By Jesse Zanger

PEEKSKILL, New York (WCBS) — The social worker who was beaten while attempting a home visit in Westchester County has died.

Maria Coto, 56, was punched and kicked by a man after she mistakenly knocked on the suspect’s door during a field visit last month.

She had been on life support ever since.

Haseem Jenkins, 31, was originally charged with attempted murder and assault.

Coto was allegedly attacked by Jenkins after mistakenly knocking on his door as she was looking for someone on the third floor of a building in Peekskill. Jenkins allegedly punched and kicked her with heavy boots.

Coto ran into a neighbor’s apartment after being attacked. Jenkins allegedly followed her and kept saying, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you b****. I’m going to kill you b****,” the neighbor previously told CBS New York’s Tony Aiello.

“We are deeply heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of Maria Coto. Maria was a dedicated employee of the Westchester County Department of Social Services, who was brutally attacked while selflessly performing her duties. It is enraging that someone whose life was devoted to helping others was viciously taken from her friends and family,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said. “While we are committed to ensuring that justice is served in this case, at this moment, we wish to only focus on remembering Maria for her warmth, courage and commitment to doing good and helping people. Today, we all mourn her loss and grieve alongside her friends and family.”

After Coto was attacked, Latimer approved an emergency contract to expand security for caseworkers.

