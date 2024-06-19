Tow truck driver helps Pennsylvania mother after baby delivery on turnpike

By 6abc Digital Staff

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Andrenna Reid thought she would be able to make it to the hospital when she began having contractions over the weekend.

But in a dramatic turn of events, her newborn son, Santana Reid, had different plans on Sunday morning.

The 32-year-old mother from King of Prussia says the hospital sent her home the day before because she wasn’t ready to deliver.

But at 3 a.m. on Father’s Day, her contractions were quicker.

Her husband was at work, and she was attempting to drop off her 1-year-old son at a grandparent’s house before heading to the hospital.

Reid, who is a mother of two, says she saw her exit, but she just knew she wasn’t going to make it.

“I’m on the side of the road. I’m on the Turnpike. I’m having a baby,” recalled Reid of the emergency call. “She says, ‘Pull your seat back, and just…’ Those are the last words I heard.”

Alone on a dark highway, moments after delivery, help came from a tow truck driver who was able to get emergency responders to Reid.

“I get a knock on the door, and next thing you know it’s a tow truck driver,” recalls Reid. “He says, ‘Do you need help, is everything ok?’ I was like, ‘Oh no, I just had a baby.'”

State troopers quickly arrived, along with EMTs, who took the family to Jefferson Abington Hospital in Montgomery County.

Reid says she never got the name of that tow truck driver who helped, but she is so grateful that he stopped on the side of the road.

