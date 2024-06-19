Human arm discovered on Illinois beach belonged to Sade Robinson, DNA confirms

By Web staff

LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WDJT) — A human arm discovered washed up on a Waukegan, Illinois beach, has been confirmed to be that of Sade Robinson — a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered.

The arm was discovered on May 11.

According to the Lake County Coroner’s Office, DNA testing confirmed the arm belonged to Robinson.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office has been working closely with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office since the discovery of the arm.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said, “On behalf of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, I want to express our sincere condolences to Sade’s family and friends who continue to endure this tragic loss.”

