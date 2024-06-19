Former Pikesville High School Principal framed in racist AI recording gets new role

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — Former Pikesville High School Principal Eric Eiswert has taken a new role as the principal of Sparrows Point Middle School in Baltimore County, Larissa Santos, Executive Director of Schools said in a letter Wednesday.

“I am pleased to share that Mr. Eric Eiswert will be the principal of Sparrows Point Middle School effective July 1, 2024. He has over 20 years of experience including principal, assistant principal, and teacher within BCPS,” the letter said in part.

Eiswert was principal at Pikesville High School until an investigation into a disturbing audio recording containing racist and antisemitic comments.

After the investigation police determined that the recording was AI generated.

Pikesville High School’s former athletic director Dahzon Darien is accused of framing Eiswert, simulating his voice and circulating the recording on social media. He was arrested in April and charged with theft, stalking, disruption of school operations and retaliation against a witness.

