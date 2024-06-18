School bus carrying students catches fire, 4 people sent to hospital

By Riley Rourke

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A group of students had to walk on the side of Interstate 93 in Boston after their school bus caught fire.

It happened just after 2:45 p.m. on Monday, traveling northbound on the Expressway in Dorchester.

The bus was carrying students and teachers from Josiah Quincy School in Boston. All the students and teachers were able to evacuate the bus before it caught fire and walked down the road before being taken back to their school.

Boston Public Schools said that all the students onboard were eighth graders and that four people, including some students, were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The bus was not a part of the BPS yellow school bus fleet but was hired from a third party.

The school said that any student who needed support could speak with a member of their support system.

Traffic stopped on 93 North

Traffic on I-93 northbound stopped during the fire.

Massachusetts State Police said the bus was towed just after 4 p.m. and that all lanes were now open. But traffic backups continued past Braintree around 6 p.m.

