Police: Florida McDonald’s employee shoots at customers who said their order was wrong

By Averi Kremposky

LAKELAND, Florida (WESH) — A woman was arrested while working at McDonald’s last Friday morning after police say she fired shots at customers who complained about their order.

According to Lakeland police, officers responded to the fast food establishment on East Memorial Boulevard around 1 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Police say the argument began when customers ordering in the drive-thru told the 22-year-old employee, Chassidy Gardner, they thought their order was wrong. The parties argued at the window, and as the customers were leaving, police say Gardner threw a drink at them.

Two of the customers exited the vehicle, pried the drive-thru window open, and proceeded to throw drinks at Gardner, who had now armed herself with a handgun, police say.

The customers drove around the building, and Gardner walked outside to argue further. As the vehicle exited the parking lot, police say the woman fired her weapon — hitting the vehicle at least once.

When officials made it to the scene, they said both parties were still there.

Gardner was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

