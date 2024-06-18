Hospital caring for 7 sets of newborn twins

By Madeline Bartos

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An Ohio hospital is seeing double — a lot of double.

The Hillcrest Hospital NICU and postpartum units are caring for seven sets of newborn twins at the same time, Cleveland Clinic Children’s said in a Facebook post last week.

“We’ve been feeling double the love caring for 7 sets of newborn twins, at the same time,” the hospital wrote on social media.

Some of the babies were welcomed by first-time parents, while others like Jason and Kara grew their family to seven.

“Best wishes to all!” the hospital said with heart emojis. They shared photos of the twins, most of them dressed in matching and coordinated outfits.

It’s not the first luck of the twins Hillcrest Hospital has seen. Last August, twins born there shared the same birthday as both their mom and their dad.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, it is estimated that one in 250 pregnancies will result in twins. Just this school year, the Norwin School District in Westmoreland County was going to see 11 twins walk across the graduation stage.

