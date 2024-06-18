Boston Celtics NBA Championship victory parade to be held Friday

By Phil Tenser

BOSTON (WCVB) — Boston’s iconic Duck Boats are set to carry the NBA champion Boston Celtics and the Larry O’Brien Trophy on a victory parade through the city on Friday.

Boston beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series and put an exclamation point on their domination of the NBA’s 78th season.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday that the city will celebrate the Celtics 18th NBA Championship with a rolling rally.

During the parade, Celtics players will celebrate on Boston’s famous Duck Boats, as is tradition for championship winning teams.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. in front of TD Garden on Causeway Street, pass by City Hall Plaza and the Boston Common on Tremont Street and end on Boylston Street by the Hynes Convention Center.

The top-seeded Celtics went 64-18 in the regular season, ensuring home-court advantage throughout the playoffs, and dropped only one game in the Finals.

With their 18th championship win, the Celtics also broke the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers, the only other team in the league with 17 championship victories.

The Celtics’ last victory parade was after the team won the 2008 championship.

StormTeam 5 says the weather for the team’s first parade in 16 years should be mostly sunny and hot, with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

There will be extensive Boston EMS staffing along the parade route, including EMTs on bike, cart or foot, and at aid stations or in ambulances, according to the city.

The city will also be placing two misting tents on the parade route. One will be at City Hall Plaza and the other will be near the Boston Common.

Taking the T The city recommends taking public transit to the parade, as traffic is anticipated to be severely impacted by street closures and parking restrictions.

The MBTA will have increased subway service and modified Commuter Rail schedules with more service before and after the parade. Some commuter rail trains will also have extra cars to accommodate fans. Riders are encouraged to purchase all fares in advance.

The MBTA says to choose viewing locations ahead of time, and can use their trip planner to find out the best way to get there.

