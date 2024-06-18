Battle for Daryl: 5-year-old boy fights for his life against rare brain cancer

By Pavlina Osta

Click here for updates on this story

RACINE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Daryl — or “Bubba” to his family — is a little boy who lives in Racine County and loves Cheese Puffs. He is just like any other 5-year-old. He has dreams of becoming a firefighter, loves to play with his family, and even sing! But back on Feb. 20, his life suddenly changed.

“I just cried out, prayed to God … I knew something was a big deal when every doctor, every nurse, every angel in that building just kept saying, ‘Mom you did the right thing. Dad, you did the right thing,'” said Crystal Gliszinski, Daryl’s mom.

Daryl was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

“It affects 200-300 children in America a year. It’s so rare but they know what that outcome is and it was devastating,” said Gliszinski.

After Daryl finished his first round of radiation, his parents got their first sign of relief.

“The tumor didn’t grow so it is the same size and is actually showing signs of necrosis so it looks like it might be dying which is a very good sign but that’s the problem with DIPG, there’s not enough research behind it to know anything,” said Daryl Bealhen Jr., Daryl’s dad.

The doctors say Daryl only has eight months or less to live.

“When I went outside, the security officer heard me screaming and she came out to comfort me. The whole time we were there every time she saw me, she was just like, ‘How is he doing? How are things going?’” said Gliszinski.

Now, all the family can do is wait for a phone call.

“Our next step would be clinical trials and we are hoping to hear from Seattle Children’s Hospital there’s a clinical trial out there that we can get into,” said Bealhen.

This Saturday, the family is hosting a benefit fundraiser that is open to the public.

“Battle for Daryl” will take place on June 22 at Festival Hall — located at 55th Street in Racine. The event begins at 12 p.m.

There will be a silent auction and raffles.

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.