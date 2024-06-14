Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Woman accused of stealing and selling friend’s puppy

By
Published 12:41 pm

By Molly Ormsbee

Click here for updates on this story

    AU SABLE, New York (WPTZ) — A woman from Keeseville, New York, is facing multiple charges after she was accused of stealing a friend’s dog and selling it.

State police received a complaint on June 3, just after 2:30 p.m. from the Villa Motel in the town of Ausable.

The victim told police Grace Gagnier asked if she could take the victim’s new puppy for the day while she went fishing. The victim agreed.

Police say when the victim later asked Gagnier where the puppy was, Gagnier refused to return it. Investigation determined Gagnier had sold the puppy to another person instead, without the owner’s permission.

State police arrested Grace Gagnier on Monday for petit larceny and companion animal stealing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content