Woman accused of stealing and selling friend’s puppy

AU SABLE, New York (WPTZ) — A woman from Keeseville, New York, is facing multiple charges after she was accused of stealing a friend’s dog and selling it.

State police received a complaint on June 3, just after 2:30 p.m. from the Villa Motel in the town of Ausable.

The victim told police Grace Gagnier asked if she could take the victim’s new puppy for the day while she went fishing. The victim agreed.

Police say when the victim later asked Gagnier where the puppy was, Gagnier refused to return it. Investigation determined Gagnier had sold the puppy to another person instead, without the owner’s permission.

State police arrested Grace Gagnier on Monday for petit larceny and companion animal stealing.

