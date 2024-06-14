Video: Dump truck hit-and-run crash causes rollover on highway

By Erica Finke

I-41 & Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI (WISN) — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a dump truck involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday.

The collision was caught on traffic cameras around 2:45 a.m. The dump truck and a red SUV were driving northbound on I-41 near Appleton Avenue when the truck rear-ended the SUV.

The SUV started to spin before slamming into the median, going airborne and landing back on its wheels. Video shows the truck’s brake lights on shortly after the crash before it drives out of frame.

“The dump truck initially did pull over up the road, but by the time deputies responded to the area, the dump truck had left the scene,” said Sgt. Daniel Hansen with the sheriff’s office.

Minutes after the crash, the driver of the SUV can be seen climbing from the wreckage before authorities arrived on scene. Hansen said the SUV driver likely had minor injuries.

“We don’t have any specific identifying marks on the dump truck. No license plate, no DOT number,” Hansen said. “The driver of the dump truck should have a little bit more compassion and should be rendering aid if he’s involved in a crash.”

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the dump truck and its driver.

