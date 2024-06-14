Edmond family honors legacy of 17-year-old son killed in crash with memorial scholarship

By Kilee Thomas

EDMOND, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Edmond family is honoring their late son by helping other students live out their dreams.

In August 2022, 17-year-old Gavin Black died in a motorcycle crash at Kelly Avenue and Covell Road while on his way to school. Now, his family is keeping his legacy alive through aviation scholarships.

“He wanted to be a pilot like me. I’m an Air Force pilot. I’m on my 25th year, and wanted to follow my tracks, if you will,” Gavin’s father, Jared Black, said.

Gavin had big plans, dreaming of soaring through the sky just like his dad. But those dreams were cut short on Aug. 25, 2022.

“It’s almost like he knew that something was going to happen because he took an extra moment that morning to love on my wife and I,” Jared said. “We told him we loved him, and he got on his bike and headed to school. And, unfortunately, he never made it.”

In trying to make sense of their son’s senseless tragedy, his parents started Gavin’s Legacy Memorial Aviation Scholarship – a nonprofit awarding a scholarship to high school students who share Gavin’s same dream.

“Try to make some sense to it is to put purpose around it,” Jared said. “Last year, we handed out our first scholarship. We were able to give a $20,000 scholarship to an Edmond North Junior RTC cadet that was actually really good friends with Gavin.”

This year, Gavin’s family will award scholarships to three high school students at the Second annual Gavin Black Memorial Car Show. They’re inviting the community to attend, helping fund next year’s scholarships and keep Gavin’s legacy alive.

“I would tell him that I’m frustrated with him for not being here. I would tell him that I love him and that I’m going to do everything I can to make him proud every single day,” Jared said.

The memorial car show is scheduled for Saturday at Edmond North High School’s parking lot with a silent auction at 8 a.m. A live auction is at 10:30 a.m., and the aviation scholarship announcements will be at 11 a.m. The car show ends at 2 p.m.

