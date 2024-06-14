Body of infant found hidden inside home of missing 8-month-old

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

OHIO COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — An infant’s body has been found during the search for 8-month-old Miya Rudd.

Kentucky State Police said Friday afternoon that around 1:15 p.m., they found a decomposed body hidden inside her parent’s home in a “concealed manner.”

After investigators process the scene, the baby will be taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Louisville.

Miya was reported missing last week after KSP went to her Ohio County home for a warrant search/welfare check.

They found her parents, Tesla Tucker, 29, and Cage C. Rudd, 30, but not Miya.

Both were charged for several drug-related offenses, as well as child abuse and abandonment of a minor.

Since then, six other people connected to their family have been arrested, including both sets of Miya’s grandparents, most also connected to drugs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.