Missing injured hawk found in Perry Hall after fallen tree destroys her enclosure

By Lisa Robinson

COCKEYSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — An injured hawk is back home after disappearing from a Baltimore County nature reserve.

In April, a tree fell and destroyed Stella’s enclosure at the Oregon Ridge Nature Center.

She was found Sunday in a back yard in Perry Hall on Sunday. She’s now recovering at the Phoenix Wildlife Center after having lost 40% of her body weight.

She will remain in recovery for several weeks.

The red-tailed hawk is used as an animal ambassador for educational programs when she isn’t on display for visitors.

