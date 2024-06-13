Educator writes book on journey to find the father he never met

By Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Not all stories have the fairy tale ending, but for Alphonso Evans Sr., missing his dad inspired him to be a father figure for other children.

“It’s always been important to know who my dad was. And the journey led me here,” Evans said.

The Washington Crossing National Cemetery is the resting place for Alphonso’s father, a man he never met.

Alphonso’s mother had him at a very young age. He was raised by his grandparents.

At 26 years old and about to get married, Alphonso needed answers about his past before he took that major step.

“It was important for me to look for understanding and also be able to tell my children who he was,” Evans said.

Evans got married, had two children and became an educator. He’s also an assistant superintendent in the Philadelphia School District.

He’s dedicated his life to being a father figure to hundreds of children many of whom are fatherless.

At the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, while at home, he wrote a book called “Taking the Risk, Meet Your Father.”

“It’s stories in the book of people who had great relationships with their fathers,” Alphonso said.

In 2023, thanks to Ancestry.com, Alphonso’s cousin reached out and connected him with his father’s sister.

They met and his aunt informed him his father died in 2018.

Alphonso’s journey also became a podcast where people can have conversations about the importance of fathers in children’s lives whether they are their biological father or a role model.

His book is sold on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble.

